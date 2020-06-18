Police in Taber, along with help from the Lethbridge Police Service, executed search warrants this week resulting in the recovery of stolen property and the seizure of drugs.

On Tuesday (June 16), the Taber Police Service went to a storage locker in that town and found stolen property, valued at approximately $20,000. Items include guitars, tools and bicycles.

Officers also recovered property from a number of thefts and a break-in which took place in Claresholm.

At the same time time, Lethbridge Police were taking care of a search warrant at a hotel in the city. The investigation began after a complaint was received of a man sleeping in a storage unit in Taber.

A man and woman from Calgary are both facing charges and have been released to appear in Taber court in September.

The woman is also accused of being in possession of fentanyl and meth.