Lethbridge Fire Chief Marc Rathwell speaking to media during a local update on COVID-19. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge YouTube.

After 13 weeks, the City of Lethbridge has ended its State of Local Emergency put in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Emergency Management, Marc Rathwell, says the homeless shelter has returned to 2nd avenue north from its temporary location at the Fritz Sick gymnasium.

With this change, he says officials felt confident in ending the State of Local Emergency.

However, Rathwell notes this does not mean public health orders, issued by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, have ended.

Restrictions around mass gatherings and physical distancing, as well as directions to stay home when you’re sick, remain in place.