People at the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre. Photo credit to frankslide.ca

More provincial historic sites are reopening around Alberta.

Starting this Saturday (June 20) the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre in the Crowsnest Pass and the Remmington Carriage Museum in Cardston will open their doors to the public once again.

They’ve been closed for several weeks because of public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCP Culture Minister, Leela Sharon Aheer says having more sites open across the province will give people the chance to venture out with friends and family, play tourist in their own region and help support the local economy.

All sites have new, reduced capacity limits and distancing measures in place, as well as more access to hand sanitizer.

The following facilities will reopen on June 20: