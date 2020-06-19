Physical distancing set up on the first floor at City Hall. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge City Hall is reopening to the public starting on Monday, June 22 in a limited capacity.

Only services on the first floor will be open again while the rest of City Hall will have access for staff only.

People using City Hall can only enter through the main doors along 4th Avenue South. The foyer will also have directions in place for physical distancing and one-way foot traffic.

Residents though are still encouraged to make online and telephone inquiries instead of visiting City Hall if you can.

City Hall has been shut down since late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.