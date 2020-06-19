A young Lethbridge woman is facing a number of charges after an incident early Thursday morning.

LPS allege the woman fled from police, hid in a yard, resisted arrest and spit in an officer’s face.

Lethbridge Police say an officer noticed a vehicle with no headlights on near 5th Avenue North. He pulled up beside her vehicle to tell her to turn on her lights, however she went through the intersection instead.

The officer then flipped on his lights and sirens to pull over the vehicle. That’s when the SUV apparently sped up and turn into an alley.

A citizen told police two people had left the vehicle and ran into some nearby bushes.

LPS called in the K9 unit and tracked down the suspects. Police say the driver of the SUV was belligerent and said to have resisted the officer while being placed under arrest.

The woman is alleged to have elbowed the police officer in the head and then spit in his face. As a result, a spit mask was put on her to prevent the officer from being further exposed to bodily fluids. LPS will work within Alberta Health protocols to determine whether COVID-19 testing is required.

She suffered injuries to her leg when she was apprehended by the police dog.

Police say 20 year old Kosovare Ajdini is facing a list of charges. The investigation determined the driver, who holds a Class 7 license, had been drinking and had a blood alcohol level of .03 – contrary to the zero tolerance requirement of her licence. As a result, her license has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle seized for seven days.

Ajdini is charged with flight from police, two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. She was also issued tickets under the Traffic Safety Act for driving a vehicle with no headlights on, learner driver operating a vehicle without proper supervision (the passenger did not hold a Class 5 licence) and operating a motor vehicle contrary to a restriction or condition (zero alcohol tolerance).

She will appear in court in September.

Police say the passenger was cooperative.