Lethbridge Police have arrested a man who they say is a prolific property crimes offender.

On Monday (June 22), officers watched a man enter a liquor store on 2A Avenue North despite conditions stemming from previous charges not be at businesses in the area.

Police went to arrest the suspect, however he took off. With the help of a police dog though, officers eventually did catch up with the man who was seen running a few blocks over.

47 year old Peter Bissonette is facing a number of charges including resisting arrest, theft, and breaching release conditions.

LPS say Bissonette has a long criminal history and has been arrested and released numerous times recently, including just last week for other offences.

He remains in jail now and is expected to appear in court at a later date.