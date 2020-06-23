A staple summer event on Lethbridge streets is yet another victim of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The 42nd annual Street Machine Weekend was supposed to take place in a little over two weeks, between July 9 and 12.

However, the Street Wheelers Car Club made the difficult decision to cancel the event back in April, stating that it was in the best interest of the safety of the community.

The club says it’s looking forward to bringing back Street Machine Weekend celebrations next year.