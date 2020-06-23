Smoke rising from the coulees below Whoop-Up Drive Monday evening. Photo credit to Naama Tuckett

Lethbridge fire investigators haven’t been able to determine what sparked a blaze in the coulees Monday evening (June 22).

Nineteen firefighters from three stations were called out just before 6:00 pm Monday to the west side of the Oldman River, just north of Whoop-Up Drive.

Crews quickly contained the brush fire to a small area. No one was hurt.

The City of Lethbridge saying on Twitter it’s reminding residents with the warmer weather, the coulees are starting to dry out. People are asked to be careful to minimize fire risks and that includes properly disposing of smoking material.