A severe thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for a large area on southern and central Alberta for Wednesday.

The watch area includes Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass, Claresholm, Okotoks, Vulcan, Brooks, and Calgary areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and southern Alberta this afternoon.

These storms will dissipate later this evening. The main threats from these storms will be large hail and wind gusts to over 100 km/h. There may also be localized heavy rain.