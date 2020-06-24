A plane coming in to land at the Lethbridge Airport early Tuesday morning was allegedly hit with a high intensity green laser causing temporary blindness for the co-pilot.

Lethbridge Police say the King Air 200 was flying at about 5,000 feet, at 3:15am, when it was hit three times with the laser.

While the co-pilot’s vision was affected, police say the pilot was looking in the opposite direction and not impacted by the light.

No one was hurt and the plane landed safely.

It’s an offence under the Aeronautics Act to engage in any behaviour that endangers the safety and security of an aircraft in flight or anyone on board.

Transport Canada has also been notified of the incident.