The Lethbridge College Kodiaks logo is being proudly represented in Ghana after an alumna personally delivered two soccer jersey kits to a school in the country’s capital.

Jill Brown, who recently graduated from the college’s nursing program, played for the Kodiaks as a goalkeeper in 2017.

While speaking to Head Coach Sean Carey about her plans to travel to Africa, the pair wondered if the uniforms could be donated to a school there.

The jerseys were worn by the Kodiaks for three years and then retired after the team swapped their primary colour from green to light blue heading into the 2017 season.

The Prisons Training School in Accra relies on sponsorship to provide equipment and transportation for its athletics program and Brown says it’s a substantial donation that will go a long way.