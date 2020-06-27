The RCMP’s Southern Alberta Crime Reduction unit has arrested a Calgary man in connection to a number of bank robberies dating back to last summer.

Mounties have been conducting an investigation for the past several months into a series on robberies at financial institutions in a number of communities including Granum, Vauxhall, Magrath, Trochu, Caroline, and Calgary.

RCMP say the robberies took place between August 2019 and this past April.

On Tuesday this week (June 23), police arrested 44 year old Jesse Damond Morton of Calgary in connection to the robberies. He’s facing seven counts each of robbery and wearing a disguise will committing an offence, two counts of pointing a firearm, and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Morton remains behind bars and is expected to appear in court in Airdrie on July 23rd.