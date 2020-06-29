Hearing expected this fall on proposed coal mine in Crowsnest Pass
File photo of Grassy Mountain. Photo credit to Riversdale Resources.
A public hearing on the proposed Grassy Mountain Coal Project will go ahead later this year.
Benga Mining Limited wants to build and operate an open-pit coal mine near the Crowsnest Pass, about seven kilometres north of Blairmore.
Production capacity would be, at maximum, 4.5 million tonnes of clean coal per year over a life-span of about 25 years.
It was first proposed back in May 2015.
On Monday (June 29), the Joint Review Panel issued a notice of hearing which is expected to begin in October.
The Panel says it’s considering all reasonable options to ensure the hearing is accessible to all participants while following COVID-19 related health measures.