A noticeable spike in new COVID-19 cases here in southern Alberta over the past two days.

Of the 94 additional cases reported between Tuesday and Thursday afternoon – a quarter of them are in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services.

The County of Warner makes up 20 of those 24 new cases.

That municipality went from one active case on June 30 to 21 active cases as of July 2.

Medicine Hat, Cypress County, the Municipal District of Taber, and Cardston County each reported one new case of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours.

The City of Medicine Hat has also recorded a COVID-19 related death which brings the South Zone total to 11 and the provincial total to 155.

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in Brooks and one in Cardston County on the Blood Reserve.

In Lethbridge there are currently eight active cases and 35 recovered.