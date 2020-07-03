Looking north, the Oldman River flowing through Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

Lethbridge residents are being asked to avoid the Oldman River as recreational use right now is extremely dangerous.

Significant rainfall earlier this week has caused an increase in streamflow.

Typically Lethbridge would see a streamflow of about 200-250 cubic metres/second this time of year but over the last several days it’s increased to as high as 730 cubic metres/second.

City officials also say the river is about 1.5 metres deeper than what’s normal for early July.

There is no current flood risk but the change in river makes it dangerous for recreational purposes and residents are being asked to avoid floating and to take extra precautions when on the river banks.