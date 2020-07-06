The UCP government has announced proposed changes it says will modernize and improve public health care.

On Monday (July 6), Health Minister Tyler Shandro unveiled a number of amendments to health legislation in the province.

Bill 30, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, aims to streamline the approval process for chartered surgical facilities, make it easier for doctors to enter into alternative relationship plans for compensation, and enable the government to contract with a range of organizations to operate medical clinics.

Shandro says these proposed amendments will ensure patients’ voices are included in the health-care system, help reduce surgical wait times and clarify roles and accountabilities of health system partners. “We are ensuring the legislation governing our health system reflects our modern reality, and enables future innovation.”

Bill 30 would also repeal some legislation that no longer applies, since the bills were written when Alberta had multiple health regions.

Proposed Bill 30, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, include: