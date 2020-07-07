The City of Lethbridge is looking for resident feedback regarding a functional planning study and design process for 5th Avenue North and 13th Street.

The City says those two heavily-used roadways are important corridors connecting residential areas in north Lethbridge with downtown, the hospital and Highway 3.

Traffic has been increasing on both 5th Avenue North and 13th Street. As a result, the City expects infrastructure upgrades will be required to improve safety, accessibility and vibrancy.

The City’s Cycling Master Plan also identifies a portion of that area as important protected bike lane connections within the City’s overall bicycle network.

You can add you’re two cents to the survey by visiting this link: 5th Avenue/13th Street North Survey