Alberta continues to see a slight rise in COVID-19 cases as of late.

Updated data on Wednesday (July 8) shows 46 additional cases across the province for a total of 8,482 with 91% now recovered.

There is now one death reported in the County of Warner with a recent outbreak there. That’s one of three additional deaths in Alberta, bringing the death total from the virus to 158.

There are 42 total cases in the County of Warner with 39 still listed as active.

Lethbridge meanwhile, has another new case for a total of 49 now, 11 of those are still active. The west side has 7 active cases with the south and north sides each with two cases still active.

A milestone for Alberta Wednesday, surpassing the half-million mark in COVID-19 tests at 500,203.