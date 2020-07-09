The Lee Creek Valley golf course in Cardston has issued a warning that someone who recently visited that facility had been in contact with another person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Management posted on its Facebook page Wednesday (July 8) that it believes the risk to other golf course users is very low.

However, it’s suggested that you get tested if you have any concerns or begin to develop symptoms.

Lee Creek says it continues to urge its golfers to practice social distancing and proper hygiene.