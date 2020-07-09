The Alberta government is spending a good pile of cash to upgrade the district heating and cooling centre at the University of Lethbridge.

It’s located in University Hall which was built back in 1971.

The province says these $20 million in upgrades are critical to the continued operation and viability of the vast majority of the current U of L campus.

Student residences, academic spaces and research labs will all benefit from a more efficient and functional system.

Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf says this new capital maintenance funding for the U of L – is money that’s been deferred for over a decade – and is a welcome influx of capital to the city. “This is spending that will benefit students, help control the cost of future maintenance to the university, and will also help the community by ensuring that well-calculated and focused projects are creating jobs right here in Lethbridge.”

The province says these upgrades at the U of L are expected to create around 112 jobs in the Lethbridge area.

Funding for the University of Lethbridge project is part of an additional $98 million from the Kenney government to post-secondary institutions for accelerated capital maintenance and renewal.

U of L President, Dr, Mike Mahon says this investment in a new energy centre at the University of Lethbridge not only creates immediate employment, but will lower the institutions carbon footprint and provide ongoing operational savings through energy efficiency. “This new plant and supporting infrastructure will reliably meet the heating and cooling requirements for approximately 80% of our campus buildings.”