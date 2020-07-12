A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued Sunday for a wide swath along the foothills including Claresholm, Stavely, Vulcan, Carmangay, Calgary, Okotoks regions

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will start to develop along the foothills near noon and move eastwards through the day. The risk of severe weather will last until late this evening.

This watch will likely be expanded later today.