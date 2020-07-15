An investigation is underway after a garage was found engulfed in flames last weekend in north Lethbridge.

Fire and Emergency Services responded to the building along the 200 block of 14 Street North, just before noon on Sunday (July 12). The fire was put out quickly before it could spread to any other homes and no injuries were reported.

However, fire investigators have determined that the blaze appears to have been deliberately set, after some yard waste, that was left in the alley, was ignited.

An arson investigation is on-going at this time. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact Lethbridge Police or Crime Stoppers.