A half-a-dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lethbridge over the past day.

That brings the total number of cases in the city to 65 and 22 of them are active.

Lethbridge County added two new active cases in the past 24 hours while Cardston County reported four more.

Those two municipalities have seven and eight active cases respectively.

A positive step for the County of Warner as recovered cases rose from 7 out of 44 on Tuesday to 40 out of 44 on Wednesday.

Province-wide there were 82 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed and no additional deaths.

That follows the 86 new cases reported on Tuesday, when Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health voiced her concern with the rising number of new daily cases in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said this pandemic has been a long haul for everyone and worries more and more Albertans are tuning out messages around property safety protocols.

Also concerning to Hinshaw is the number of people under the age of 40 who are now testing positive for COVID-19.

She said 780 new cases had been identified over the past two weeks and 30 per cent haven’t been linked to any known source.