Challenger Building Supplies – Building a Better Tomorrow for SAIPA.

94.1 Juice FM and Challenger Building Supplies are Building a Better tomorrow for SAIPA.

We’re building picnic tables at Challenger and auctioning them off at the end of the month with all proceeds going to SAIPA. If you have a product to donate for the auction or would like to participate in this fundraiser, please contact Nadine at Juice FM, using the form below.