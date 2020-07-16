Alberta has recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It’s the first time in two-and-a-half months more than 100 new cases have been confirmed in a single day.

That’s also up significantly from the previous day’s tally of 82.

A total of 69 people are in hospital with the virus and eight of them are in the ICU.

There were also two additional deaths reported in the past day, one of them in Cardston County.

That municipality has suffered two COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic and on Thursday, reported five new cases.

In Lethbridge, the number of new cases also rose by five while Lethbridge County recorded two more as did the MD of Taber.