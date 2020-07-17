Alberta Health Services is working with Hutterite colonies in the Claresholm area to try to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.

Officials say those who are affected or at risk of infection are under quarantine and following recommendations from AHS.

There have been reports of discrimination towards individuals of the local Hutterite community from local businesses and people of Claresholm and Livingston-Macleod MLA Roger Reid says this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

He says AHS is taking steps to ensure that those within the Hutterite colonies and the Town of Claresholm are protected.

The MD of Willow Creek currently has 25 COVID-19 cases, ten of which are active.