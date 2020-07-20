Lethbridge Police are investigating a serious assault that took place on the west side late Sunday night.

Staff at Chinook Regional Hospital reported a man had been dropped off at the Emergency department with obvious, serious injuries around 11pm.

He was listed in critical but stable condition and transferred to a hospital in Calgary.

Police say the man was assaulted at a home along the 100 block of Mount Blakiston Road West and investigators are in the process of searching that area.

Officers are also interviewing witnesses and others who may be involved but at this point no arrests have been made.

The assault is believed to have been targeted and the LPS says there is no known risk to the public.