Taber RCMP have confirmed a 19 year old woman from Nobleford was killed when her car collided head on with another vehicle last Friday.

It happened just before 7am on Highway 3 and Range Road 162.

The 17 year old male driver of the other vehicle suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Calgary hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Taber RCMP, along with an RCMP Collision Analyst, are still investigating what may have caused the crash but say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

No names have been released.