Jasper RCMP are still trying to determine what caused an Ice Explorer all-terrain vehicle to roll at the Columbia Icefields Saturday afternoon.

However, Mounties say they can confirm there is no evidence to suggest a rock slide contributed to the crash.

Efforts to remove the vehicle are also underway but RCMP say it may take several days because of its size and where it came to rest.

Three people were killed in the incident, a 24 year old woman from Canoe Narrows, Saskatchewan; a 28 year old woman from Edmonton; and a 58 year old man from India.

A total 24 people were hurt, 14 of them seriously though police say as of Sunday night only four were still considered to be in critical but stable condition.

One person remains in serious but stable condition.