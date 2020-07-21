A man from Coalhurst is facing several charges after RCMP recovered over 100 thousand dollars worth of stolen property.

Mounties were following up on information they received from a business in Coaldale and found property in a storage unit in that town.

Police say the stolen items included two cargo trailers, 15 welders, a $9,000 wicker patio set, various power tools, air compressors, a snow blower, and more.

Most of the stolen property has since been returned to the owners.

52 year old Gerald Thurber was arrested in early July and is facing 46 charges, more than half of those being possession of stolen property.

RCMP say the property was either stolen from area break and enters or through fraudulent use of credit cards.

Coaldale RCMP wish to remind area businesses of the identity type thefts and the fraudulent use of credit cards. To be alert and cautious to this criminal activity. The thefts and fraudulent purchases in this case were made in many areas including Bassano, Coaldale, Lethbridge County, Lethbridge and Taber

Thurber remains in jail and will be in court in Lethbridge on July 27th.