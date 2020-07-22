Lethbridge Biogas celebrating the announcement of a $7 million expansion that will provide new opportunities to the region.

Located in the Rave Industrial Park, the local plant produces renewable electricity through the use of organic resources such as agricultural manures and food processing by-products.

The expansion will introduce Lethbridge Biogas into the natural gas market by allowing for the plant’s biogas to be purified into pipeline-grade bio-methane or renewable natural gas.

“This expansion at our Lethbridge Biogas facility is another significant milestone in the history of our project,” says Lethbridge Biogas Director of Operations Stefan Michalski, who also works on the national level as co-chair of the Canadian Biogas Association. “It is the result of dedication and very hard work from our team over many, many years to get our business established, not only in the Lethbridge area, but beyond in the Canadian and North American context.”

This carbon-neutral bio-methane will be injected into ATCO’s natural gas grid and will eventually make its way to FortisBC, under a long-term supply agreement by mid-2021.

Lethbridge County Reeve Lorne Hickey says this is very exciting for this region. “This year has certainly been challenging for many businesses, so we are encouraged to see Lethbridge Biogas going ahead with this expansion that will add value to our economy while continuing their commitment to sustainable, renewable energy.”

Once the expansion is complete, Lethbridge Biogas will have the first full-scale commercial renewable natural gas application in Alberta.

