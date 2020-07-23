The black bear in question caught on video in in Waterton. Credit to Parks Canada.

Parks Canada officials have had to put down a black bear which had been causing issues in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Earlier this month, some trails and backcountry campgrounds were closed in the Bauerman Valley, accessed from the Red Rock Canyon Day Use Area after receiving reports of a food-conditioned black bear that bit backpacks left unattended and made contact with a tent while occupants were inside.

A few days later, a black bear ripped an unoccupied tent set up by Parks Canada.

Recently, Parks Canada received reports of a young black bear getting into garbage at the Red Rock Canyon Day Use Area. Officials say the bear entered the busy day use area and leaned on a vehicle with people inside it.

Parks Canada is confident this was the same bear between incidents at the backcountry campground and the day use area parking lot.

Because the animal became a public safety risk, wildlife experts decided to euthanize the bear this week.

Waterton officials say it’s important for residents and visitors to remember they share the surrounding habitat with wildlife and take the steps necessary to keep themselves and the animals safe.

A bear warning remains in place for the Bauerman Valley area.

People in Waterton are being asked to pick up and dispose of any garbage that could lead to attracting bears and to report any sightings to Parks Canada.

Officials say the decision to put down the bear was taken after carefully considering all other options for keeping the animal on the landscape, while following Parks Canada policies and procedures.