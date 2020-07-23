The Canadian Hockey League has appointed an Independent Review Panel to look into the current policies and practices that relate to hazing, abuse, harassment and bullying.

The panel will be chaired by former New Brunswick Premier, Camille Thériault and will also include former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie says this independent panel will review the effectiveness of current policies, player experience programs and procedures for reporting off-ice misconduct. “The CHL is committed to the 1,400 young men who play in our league and the protection of our players has been and will always be our primary concern.”

The review stems from recent allegations of abuse contained in a class action lawsuit. It was filed by Garret Taylor, a former player on the 2008-09 Lethbridge Hurricanes and former NHLer Daniel Carcillo.

The goal is to have the panel report completed in time for the start the upcoming season.