Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health providing a COVID-19 update. Credit to Government of Alberta.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says the province’s rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 needs to be “a wake-up call.”

A total of 114 new cases were confirmed over the past day along with two additional deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says as of Thursday, 106 Albertans are in hospital and 21 of them are being treated in the ICU.

Seven of those ICU patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

She says current acute care utilization is approaching the highest number of admissions on any single day which currently sits at 113 overall hospital admissions on April 30th.

Active cases have risen sharply with 590 reported on July 9th and nearly 1300 reported Thursday, July 23 just two weeks later.

The South Zone confirmed 11 new cases over the past 24 hours – three in the city of Lethbridge and two in the county.

The County of Warner also added two new cases.