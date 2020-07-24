Members of the Lethbridge Police Service Economic Crimes Unit are investigating to see if any criminal charges could stem from a recent audit on the local supervised consumption site.

The report, released late last week, revealed more than $1.6-million dollars in unaccounted for taxpayer dollars due to missing or inaccurate documentation.

Grant funding was immediately cut off to ARCHES, the non-profit organization in charge of running the Lethbridge SCS.

Included in the audit’s highlights were $13,000 used for ARCHES staff parties, retreats, entertainment and gift cards, a senior executive earning more than $342,000 last year, ARCHES employing more staff than what’s allowed in their grant contract and thousands of dollars in unverifiable travel expenses.

At the time the report was released, the province said it would be consulting with police to determine if a criminal investigation was warranted.