Mounties in the Pass are trying to find a 68 year old man.

Robert Robinson was reported missing Saturday (July 25), but was last seen in Lethbridge on Friday and it’s believed he may be in the Crowsnest Pass, Lethbridge or Calgary area.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP are concerned for his safety and well-being and would like to speak with him.

Robert is believed to be driving a 2011 red Dodge Ram with Albert license plate BYR0438.

If you have information on Robert’s whereabouts, please contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP.

Robert is described as: