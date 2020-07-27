Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it’s dealing with a number of COVID-19 cases at Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital.

In a statement send to our radio station, AHS says it continues to see individuals with the novel coronavirus seeking and receiving care at CRH.

As of Monday (July 27), there were seven positive COVID patients at Chinook Regional Hospital, two of whom are being treated in intensive care.

The hospital remains open and services are operational, including the emergency department, surgeries and all inpatient and ambulatory care.

Patient care continues uninterrupted across CRH.

“It’s important for all Albertans to remember that we need to work together to reduce the risk of transmission. You can do your part by washing your hands, practicing physical distancing, staying home and getting tested if you are sick. You should also stay within your cohorts and wear a mask when out in public,” reads the statement from AHS.

Over the past two weeks, Lethbridge has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the city.