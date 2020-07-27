Despite a primarily online format for the fall semester, many University of Lethbridge students are planning to return to the city in September.

The U of L has a strong reputation as a destination university with a majority of students coming from outside the local region.

A recent survey of Canadian post-secondary students determined over 60% of U of L students plan on returning to Lethbridge in the fall. That’s roughly 3,800 people.

The U of L says the safety of students will continue to be priority in all University operations and the focus remains on limiting the number of people on campus at any given time.

“I have had many conversations with business owners and community leaders about the online format of our fall semester,” says Mahon. “U of L faculty and staff are looking forward to re-engaging with students in September, and our community partners have always remarked that the vibrancy of our city is greatly enhanced when students return to Lethbridge. I know that they too are looking forward to welcoming students back to our region.”

While social distancing measures are reducing the capacity of university residences, it is expected that over 400 students will be living on campus this fall.

The first day of Fall Semester classes at the U of L is Wednesday, Sept. 9.

(With files from University of Lethbridge)