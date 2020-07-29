Construction work is set to begin on 3rd avenue south in Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com

The redevelopment of 3rd Avenue South is getting underway this week and, once complete, will give the heavily-used roadway a new, updated look.

The $10 million project will see utility and infrastructure upgrades and also enhance the overall aesthetics along 3rd Avenue, between 4th and 8th Streets.

Project Manager Crystal Scheit says over the next two years, these major enhancements will create a street that is safe, lively, accessible, and beautiful.

City Councillor, Mark Campbell says “despite the impacts of COVID-19, Council decided to move forward with this important project” adding it’s “vital to the revitalization of Downtown” and “will help with our continued economic recovery.”

Back in the day, 3rd Avenue South once served as a main east-west highway through Lethbridge and has always been a vital part of the community.

When completed, 3 Avenue will boast Lethbridge’s first streetscaped design. Streetscaping brings together all of the elements that will give 3 Avenue character and make it functional like lighting, seating, paving materials and plants/trees.

During construction work, people are asked to drive with caution and follow all posted detours in the area.