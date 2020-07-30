Travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border are about to get even tighter.

Temporary restrictions on all discretionary travel remain in place, but as of July 31, stricter rules and additional entry conditions will apply to those transiting through Canada to Alaska.

Foreign nationals will now be required to enter the country at one of five identified CBSA ports of entry. Those include the Abbotsford-Huntingdon, Coutts, Kingsgate, North Portal and Osoyoos crossing stations.

Travelers will be allowed a reasonable period of stay to carry out the transit but will be under limited travel guidelines, allowing them to use only the most direct route from the port of entry to the intended port of exit.

Those in-transit will also be issued a vehicle “hang tag” to be attached to their rear view mirror for the duration of their trip.

Following admission to Canada, in-transit travelers are provided with a Public Health Agency of Canada handout.

The document states that that travelers should avoid contact with others while in transit, remain in the vehicle as much as possible, not make any unnecessary stops, utilize drive throughs and pay-at-the-pump gas stations and wear a suitable mask or face covering whenever possible.

Before re-entering the U.S, travelers will also have to report to the nearest CBSA port of entry to confirm their exit from Canada.

These measures are put in place to minimize the amount of time that in-transit travelers are in Canada and further reduce the risk of COVID -19 transmission.

For the latest on cross-border programs and services, travelers can call the CBSA’s Border Information Service at 1-800-461-9999.