Artist's rendering of the revamped exhibition grounds after the project is complete. Photo credit to Lethbridge & District Exhibition.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Ward Bros. Construction will be in charge of a massive redevelopment project at Lethbridge Exhibition Park.

The $62 million contract to manage construction has been awarded to the local company for the new 268,000-square foot Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2021 and create more than 350 construction jobs over 22 months. Up to 50 new, full-time permanent positions will be created to operate the facility when it opens in early 2023.

The new facility will double current hosting capacity and will be able to accommodate more and larger national and international events with up to 7,000 people. Once operational, the Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre is expected to contribute more than $90 million every year to the regional economy.

“Throughout the selection process, we were incredibly impressed with Ward Bros. Construction’s commitment to delivering more than a building, but also their dedication to delivering on a shared vision for what a facility like this will mean to this region,” said Mike Warkentin, Chief Operating Officer. “Ward Bros. has shown exceptional community leadership throughout the region on all of its projects.”

Colin Ward, Chief Operating Officer of Ward Bros. Construction says they’re honoured to have been selected by Lethbridge & District Exhibition as their construction partner this project. “We look forward to working with the entire team to successfully deliver this transformational project for all of Southern Alberta.”

The Exhibition Park Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre is funded by the Government of Alberta, through Alberta’s Recovery Plan, the City of Lethbridge, which will maintain ownership of the land and a 30-year loan secured against the future operations of the facility.

(From Exhibition Park Release)