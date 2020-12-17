LETHBRIDGE, AB – Aggravated assault charges have been laid against five Lethbridge men in relation to what police are calling a “targeted” incident.

Officers responded to an early morning disturbance at a west side trailer park on Sept. 25.

When they arrived, they found a 40 year old man suffering from serious, life threatening injuries.

24 year old Nolan Shade, 33 year old Cory Amyotte, 26 year old Jesse Davidson, and 34 year old Hunter Nolte are all charged with aggravated assault and disguise with intent.

30 year old Lucas Lycar is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Amyotte, Davidson, and Nolte.

Police say the victim and suspects are known to each other.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Lethbridge Police or Crime Stoppers.