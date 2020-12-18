EDMONTON, AB – Dylan Cozens, of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, will wear an “A” as one of two alternate captains for Team Canada at the World Juniors in Edmonton.

He, and fellow 2020 gold medalist Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C./Vancouver, WHL), will serve alongside Kirby Dach (Fort Saskatchewan, Alta./Chicago, NHL) who has been named team captain.

“These three players are all leaders in their own right who have the respect of their teammates. Kirby has set a standard for himself through his commitment and determination, which is a great example for the others on our team,” said head coach André Tourigny (Nicolet, Que./Ottawa, OHL). “He has a strong desire to represent his country. Bowen and Dylan are veterans who know what it takes to win at this tournament, and their voices will be important in our leadership group.”

Canada is in Group A with Finland, Germany, Slovakia, and Switzerland.

The Canadians will kick off defence of their gold medal on Boxing Day against Germany at 4pm local time.