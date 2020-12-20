A Winter Storm WATCH is in effect for parts of southwest Alberta.

The area includes Claresholm, Waterton, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass.

Calgary, Banff, and Canmore are all included in the watch area.

30-50 cm of snow is expected by Tuesday evening in southwestern Alberta.

For the City of Calgary 20-25 cm of snow is expected by the end of the day on Tuesday.

A strong low pressure system will develop in Montana Monday afternoon. This low will bring heavy snow to southwestern Alberta, including Banff National Park, beginning Monday afternoon. Snow is expected to persist throughout the day on Tuesday. Easterly upslope winds will enhance the snowfall along the terrain with locally more than 50 cm possible.