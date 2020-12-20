Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A traffic stop early Saturday morning led to drugs and weapons charges against a 39 year old Taber man.

At about 5am Dec. 19, members of the LPS Canine Unit, Downtown Policing Unit, and Patrols conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle without a licence plate.

Officers say they spotted it doing a quick transaction with another vehicle in a north Lethbridge parking lot.

The driver was arrested for multiple breaches of his Release Order, including a 24 hour curfew.

Police seized a machete, bear spray, metal airsoft handgun, 5.5 grams of meth, 3.1 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of crack cocaine, packaging, scales, and cash.

Total value of the drugs seized was over $3,000.

Andrew Hall is facing multiple drug trafficking and weapons charges, damaging a police vehicle and breach charges stemming from the traffic stop.