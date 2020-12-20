LETHBRIDGE, AB – The provincial positivity rate of COVID-19 in Alberta remained fairly steady on Sunday at 7.2 percent.

A total of 1,286 new cases were identified out of 17,956 tests.

There are currently 760 people in hospital with 149 of those in the ICU.

Alberta now has an active case count of 19,201 which is a decline of 59 cases compared with Saturday’s data.

There were ten additional deaths, including one in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services.

Elsewhere in the South Zone there were 42 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past day, 14 of them in Lethbridge.

Despite the new cases, the number of active cases in Lethbridge remained the same day over day at 168.

Click here for up to date local, national, and international COVID-19 data.