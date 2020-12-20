A Snowfall WARNING has been issued Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Vulcan, and Calgary areas.

Snow, heavy at times is expected to develop starting near mid day on Monday. Total snowfall amounts may reach up to 20 cm in some areas. Snowfall is expected to taper off by late in the day on Tuesday.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.