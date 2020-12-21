Photo courtesy of the Town of Coaldale.

COALDALE, AB – Another year of no tax increases in Coaldale.

Town Council recently approved its 2021 Budget which includes a zero percent increase in municipal residential taxes for the third straight year.

It’s the second consecutive year for a zero percent increase in municipal non-residential tax rates.

Council also passed a zero percent increase in franchise fees for natural gas and electricity for 2021.

Director of Corporate Services Kyle Beauchamp says despite the unanticipated economic effects brought on by COVID-19, the Town’s budget has remained exceptionally healthy.

He says the Town has been able to withstand obstacles brought on by the global pandemic and bring back a zero percent increase in municipal tax rates to help ease financial burdens.

Official Budget documents will be released in early 2021.