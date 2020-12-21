Third straight year of no tax increases in Coaldale
Photo courtesy of the Town of Coaldale.
COALDALE, AB – Another year of no tax increases in Coaldale.
Town Council recently approved its 2021 Budget which includes a zero percent increase in municipal residential taxes for the third straight year.
It’s the second consecutive year for a zero percent increase in municipal non-residential tax rates.
Council also passed a zero percent increase in franchise fees for natural gas and electricity for 2021.
Director of Corporate Services Kyle Beauchamp says despite the unanticipated economic effects brought on by COVID-19, the Town’s budget has remained exceptionally healthy.
He says the Town has been able to withstand obstacles brought on by the global pandemic and bring back a zero percent increase in municipal tax rates to help ease financial burdens.
Official Budget documents will be released in early 2021.