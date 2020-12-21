LETHBRIDGE, AB – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lethbridge continues to drop.

There are now 155 people contagious with the virus which is down 13 from Sunday’s update, even with six new cases reported on Monday.

The number of active cases province-wide remained the same day-to-day at 19,201.

Another 1,240 people in Alberta tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day out of 18,306 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 6.8-percent – the lowest it’s been in weeks.

There were nine additional deaths reported to Alberta Health Services in the last 24 hours and there are 795 people in hospital, 151of them in the ICU.

