OTTAWA, ON – A second COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green-light by Health Canada.

Moderna now has the go ahead to distribute its two-step inoculation against COVID-19 in our country The decision clears the way for early deliveries of the vaccine to begin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that the first batch of a year-end 168,000 dose delivery could be delivered within 48 hours of approval.

Canada has purchased 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and has options to purchase another 16 million doses.